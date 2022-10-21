Breathe Into The Shadows season 2 teaser: Abhishek Bachchan show gets darker and murkier, release date announced. Watch

The first teaser for the new season of Breathe Into The Shadows was released on Friday. Abhishek Bachchan shared the short video on his social media on Friday afternoon giving a glimpse of the mayhem that is about to unfold. The actor also revealed the release date for the new season, which will stream later this year. Also read: Breathe Into the Shadows ending explained

Abhishek shared a cryptic caption for the video that read, “Four down. Six to go. The shadows are about to turn darker. #BreatheIntoTheShadows, new season, Nov 9.” The brief 27-second teaser begins with glimpses of the previous season, including the murders and a long shot of the Ramleela in Delhi. The text on the screen says four down, implying at the four killings in the previous season. Then it says ‘six to go’, giving some short glimpses of shots from the new season, where we get a look at Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen as well.

Breathe Into the Shadows is a psychological thriller that has been created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma. The new season was shot in Delhi and Mumbai. The show stars Abhishek as a psychologist, who is revealed to have a darker side to him. Amit Sadh plays the police officer assigned to crack a case he is connected with and Nithya Menen plays Abhishek’s wife. The second season hints at continuing the story from where season one ended with J, Avinash’s alter ego, still lurking there.

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a spin-off of Breathe, which starred R Madhavan and Amit Sadh. The new show will release on Prime Video from November 9. Apart from Abhishek, Nithya and Amit, the show also stars Saiyami Kher and Naveen Kasturia.

