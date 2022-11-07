Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘haaye Anupam’ as latter gives him shoulder massage. Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host Amitabh Bachhan will reunite with his Uunchai co-stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta on Monday's episode. A promo from the upcoming episode shows them having fun as well as getting emotional over something not revealed in the video. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh Bachchan's advice at start of his career

Sony TV shared the promo on social media with the caption, “KBC ke manch par kya hua aisa ki @amitabhbachchan ji aur unke doston ke nahin ruk paaye aansu (what happened on KBC that Amitabh Bachchan and his friends couldn't control their tears on the show)?”

The promo opens with glimpses of how all four of them did their trademark dance step by putting their one foot forward, as seen in the Uunchai poster as well. The pose is similar to the poster of Sooraj Barjatya's 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

As they go on to play the game, Boman Irani sits on the hot seat and announces, “Let's enjoy.” It is followed by a glimpse of how Anupam also gives Amitabh a shoulder massage during the show. A happy Amitabh reacts in joy with his eyes shut, “haaye Anupam," leaving everyone else in splits. Another scene shows all of them with tears in their eyes as they talk about an emotional moment.

Uunchai's script is penned by Sunil Gandhi and marks Sooraj Barjatya's return as a director after seven years. The film revolves around three friends, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher, who go on a trek to Mount Everest base camp to fulfil their late friend (Danny Denzongpa)'s last wish. Sarika plays Danny's ex, Neena plays Boman's wife and Parineeti Chopra plays their mountaineering trainer in the film. Uunchai is set to be released in theatres on November 11.

