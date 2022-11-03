Amitabh Bachchan says he's stopped eating meat, fish, sugar, rice, paan; ‘Aage nahi bolenge'

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed all the food items he doesn't relish anymore. The 80-year old actor made the revelation during a chat with contest Vidya Uday Redkar from Boisar, Maharashtra on Tuesday episode of his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He said while wife Jaya Bachchan loves fish a lot, he has quit fish as well as many other things. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says fewer fans come to meet him outside Jalsa now than before

During the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked Vidya about her favourite food. She said that she was a non-vegetarian and loved fish the most. She asked Amitabh Bachchan, “Jaya ji ko bhi fish pasand hai na sir,” to which he replied, “bahut zyada pasand hai”.

When she asked Amitabh if he also liked fish, he replied, “Humne chhod dia hai. Bahut si cheeze chhod di hain. Jawani mein sab kujh karne ka mun karta hai, to abhi maas khana chhod dia hai, haal hi mein meetha chhod dia hai, chawal chhod dia hai, paan chhod dia hai, oho, aage nahi bolenge (I have stopped eating fish. I have stopped eating many things. One feels like eating everything in youth. I have now left meat, sweet items, rice, paan. I won't speak any further).” This left the audience in splits.

Before they could begin the game, Vidya told Amitah Bachchan, “log to yaha paise kamaane aate hain, main aapse milne aai hu (people come here for money, I have come to meet you).” When Amitabh said they could have met at any other place, she responded, “meri 22 saal ki tapasya aaj rang lai hai (my 22 years of struggle has come to fruition today).” She is an insurance agent and also does a part time job as an accountant.

Amitabh, meanwhile, is also looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya film is a story of three friends who decide to climb Mt Everest to fulfill their fourth friend's last wish.

