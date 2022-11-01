Amitabh Bachchan says fewer fans fans come to meet him outside Jalsa now than before: ‘Nothing lasts forever...'

Amitabh Bachchan recently spoke about his fan meets outside Jalsa. In his latest blog, the veteran actor said the number of ‘enthusiastic’ fans coming to meet him outside his Mumbai bungalow had ‘lessened’. Amitabh added that ‘time moved on and nothing lasts forever’. He also said that he was now greeted with ‘the mobile camera’ instead of ‘screams of joy’ as he met people outside Jalsa. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he cut a vein on his leg, got stitches

Amitabh, who celebrated his 80th birthday last month, also spoke about reviving the ‘Sunday meets’ at Jalsa gate ‘albeit with precautions’. While sharing a blog on the significance of the recent Chatth puja, mainly celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh spoke about meeting his fans outside Jalsa.

An excerpt of his blog read, “… I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera... and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever… The Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions.”

Amitabh Bachchan meeting fans outside Jalsa. (Amitabh Bachchan/ Tumblr)

The actor added a series of photos of himself meeting fans outside Jalsa, where he waved to the crowds, while being flanked by his security personnel. In one of the photos, the actor was pictured greeting the fans with Namaste as they raised their arms to capture Amitabh on the camera of their mobile phones.

Amitabh was last seen in Goodbye along with Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehra and Elli AvrRam. The family drama directed by Vikas Bahl failed to perform well at the box office. His next film Uunchai also features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Dengzongpa and Boman Irani. The film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, and is set to be released on November 11.

