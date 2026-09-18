Amrapali Dubey says Bigg Boss 20 is unfair, accuses makers of favouring TV stars: ‘Why bring people from other genres?’

Recently, after Bigg Boss nominated Aasif Khan, Rohed Khan and ScoutOP for elimination as punishment, Aasif was seen calling the show unfair and accusing the makers of "deliberately" trying to evict Rohed. Now, Amrapali Dubey has echoed Aasif's remarks, accusing Bigg Boss of being biased towards TV stars.

After Aasif Khan, Amrapali Dubey calls Bigg Boss unfair

Amrapali Dubey calls Bigg Boss 20 unfair.

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The Bigg Boss house has already been divided into two groups. TV actors Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi, along with Isha Rikhi, Uditi Singh, Gullu and Qazi Touqeer, form one group. The other group comprises Yung DSA, Amrapali Dubey, ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Love Gill, Aasif Khan and Mary Kom. This week, three members of Amrapali's group were nominated and also failed to become contenders for captaincy.

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss asked the captaincy contenders — Gullu, Mahhi, Kanika and Rhiti Tiwari — to take one life from each nominated contestant if they wished to participate in the captaincy task. This led to Aasif, ScoutOP and Rohed losing their "vardaan". Soon after the process, their group appeared frustrated with Bigg Boss' decision.

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{{^usCountry}} Aasif questioned Bigg Boss over their nomination and the decision to show their clip discussing nominations. He argued that contestants from the other group would have done the same, but their conversation was not shown to the audience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aasif questioned Bigg Boss over their nomination and the decision to show their clip discussing nominations. He argued that contestants from the other group would have done the same, but their conversation was not shown to the audience. {{/usCountry}}

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Amrapali said, "This is unfair. Why are you calling it Bigg Boss? Call it ITA Awards if you want to do everything for the TV stars. If the show is so TV friendly, then why do you bring people from other genres? We are showing our true emotions in the show."

Aasif and ScoutOP further said that they would not participate in any tasks and added, "Bigg Boss is playing from their side. He wants to do everything to us. These people are not being seen outside, and Bigg Boss is putting all his energy to give them screen time. Because none of us was told that you are not visible in the house. We are entertaining the audience, making them laugh and cry. Now what else should we do? chop off our heads?"

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About Bigg Boss 20

This year, all 15 contestants entered the house with a "vardaan", an extra lifeline that can help them survive in the house. However, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Rohed Khan, Aasif Khan and ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh have already lost their extra lifelines.

While none of the contestants was eliminated from the house last week, one elimination is guaranteed this week. Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.