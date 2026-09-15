Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan calls show ‘unfair’ after Bigg Boss nominates him for eviction, says ‘ghar bhejna hai bhejdo’

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss dismissed the nominations made by the housemates and nominated three contestants, Aasif Khan, ScoutOP and Rohed Khan, as punishment for discussing nominations. Soon after being nominated for eviction, Panchayat actor Aasif called the show “unfair” and accused the makers of “deliberately” nominating them. Aasif Khan feels Bigg Boss 20 is unfair.

Aasif Khan calls Bigg Boss unfair Bigg Boss first asked all the contestants to give two names each for nominations. However, after the process ended, Bigg Boss showed a video of Aasif, Yung DSA, Rohed and ScoutOP discussing whom they should nominate. Following this, except for Yung DSA, who is the captain, Bigg Boss nominated the other three for eviction. When Yung DSA asked Aasif why he looked so angry after the nomination, Aasif said that videos of other contestants discussing nominations should also have been shown, rather than just theirs.

He said, "Mereko game hi unfair lagne laga hai.Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho kya? Aagar aisa hai toh hume batana chahiye tha pehle (I’ve started feeling that the game itself is unfair. Have you brought them here just to make them win? If that’s the case, you should have told us beforehand). It would have been fair if Bigg Boss just announced that these four contestants discussed nominations and I am nominating them for eviction."

Aasif further accused Bigg Boss of trying to ruin his friendships and said, "If they are trying to break my friendship with you all and want me to go backbite about you to others, then that's not going to happen. Ghar bhejna hai ghar bhejdo. Maa kasam agar mujhe Bigg Boss se ladna padega na, Bigg Boss se bhi ladunga. Mereko lag raha jaan bujh ke bhej rahe hain (If you want to send me home, then send me home. I swear on my mother, if I have to fight with Bigg Boss, I will fight with Bigg Boss too. I feel like they are deliberately sending me home)." He became emotional as he felt that Bigg Boss had planned this to eliminate Rohed from the game and further said that he should be sent home instead of Rohed.

Internet reacts On the internet, viewers criticised Aasif for calling the Bigg Boss makers unfair despite being at fault himself. One comment read, "Asif himself discussed nominations with his group and broke the cardinal rule of Bigg Boss, and now he is crying unfair, unfair. Such a crybaby he is, man!" Another commented, "Bhai Aasif, why are u calling out #BiggBoss20 makers, have you never seen this story before and how it goes down?" Another wrote, "Aasif could be the most bashed contestant this week. Josh mein kya kya bol diya!"