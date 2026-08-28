‘Anaesthesia k alag maze hai bhai’: Uorfi Javed hospitalised again, shares IV cannula photo

Uorfi Javed has left fans concerned after sharing pictures from a hospital bed on social media. The actor and influencer posted a few glimpses of her stay, including a close-up of the IV cannula on her hand, while jokingly referring to her hospital admission in her usual candid way.

Uorfi Javed shares pictures from hospital

Uorfi Javed hospitalised again, shares hospital bed photo and IV cannula glimpse.

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Uorfi shared a few glimpses of her time in the hospital on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she was seen resting on a hospital bed with Itni Shakti Hame De Na Data playing in the background. She also posted a close-up of the IV cannula in her hand, calling it the “Worst part!”.

Uorfi Javed via Instagram.

In another post, Uorfi joked about the experience, writing, “Anaesthesia k alag maze hai bhai”. Despite keeping things light with her usual humour, her hospital pictures left fans worried and wondering what had happened.

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{{^usCountry}} Uorfi, meanwhile, appeared to take the situation in her stride, calling it her “yearly admission in the hospital”. She has not yet revealed what exactly happened or shared any update on when she may be discharged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uorfi, meanwhile, appeared to take the situation in her stride, calling it her “yearly admission in the hospital”. She has not yet revealed what exactly happened or shared any update on when she may be discharged. {{/usCountry}}

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Uorfi Javed via Instagram.

Uorfi has spoken about her health struggles before

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Uorfi has previously given her followers glimpses of her health struggles. In January 2024, she shared a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask and wrote, “Starting 2024 with a bang”. She later deleted the post and did not share details about why she had been hospitalised.

She also opened up about a difficult period in her life in January 2026, revealing that her weight had fallen to 38 kg. Looking back at that phase, she wrote, "I was so sick and depressed (I'm always depressed). But weight training really, really helped me". Uorfi also admitted that she was barely eating at the time. "I hardly used to eat, just one meal a day, no carbs. I was extremely moody, angry, and irritated all the time", she said.

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According to Uorfi, her poor diet had also taken a toll on her body. She said that although she had become extremely skinny, her face continued to look swollen because of inflammation caused by poor nutrition and allergies that had not yet been diagnosed.

Uorfi had earlier addressed speculation about her face

In June 2026, Uorfi opened up about the swelling on her face after it was widely speculated that it was caused by botched fillers. She clarified that the swelling was linked to stress, high cortisol levels and allergies instead. She also revealed that she is allergic to cats, even though she has three pet cats at home.

About Uorfi Javed

Uorfi made her acting debut in 2016 with the television show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, where she played the role of Avni Pant. She later went on to feature in shows like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa and Daayan. She also made brief appearances in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss OTT season 1 that brought her mainstream recognition.

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She was most recently seen as a host on Splitsvilla X6 alongside Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone. The show concluded with Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, and Kaira emerging as the winners.