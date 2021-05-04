Anang Desai, Babuji of Khichdi, says it gave him 'new identity': 'It was about a dysfunctional family but had logic'

Veteran actor Anang Desai believes the popular television serial Khichdi and his character Tulsidas Parekh, known as Babuji in the show, gave him 'a new identity'. In a new interview, he has spoken about his experience working on the show.

Khichdi first went on air in 2002 and continued till 2004. A year later, in 2005, it returned with its second season--Instant Khichdi. That too was a hit.

Speaking to Indian Express, Anang said: “When I began my journey on television, I got mostly positive roles. Then there was a phase when I did loads of negative roles. Then Khichdi happened and I received a lot of love. Post that I started getting comedy roles. Today, I’m known more in comic genre. Though I’m glad I got to do varied roles on television, but Khichdi gave me a new identity. I was already doing television, mostly serious roles."

Calling director Aatish Kapadia's direction brilliant, he continued, "One day, the show’s writer-director Aatish Kapadia and producer JD Majethia called me to offer Khichdi. They wanted me to hear the script of the first episode and then take a call. They were adamant that I do this role. Aatish’s narration is brilliant. It was so good, I was floored with its unusual concept. We hadn’t seen such kind of a show ever. Even if it was about the idiosyncrasies of a dysfunctional family, it had a logic. I instantly agreed. Khichdi became a blockbuster, a brand. You don’t get to do such roles often.”

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar postpones release of Toofaan in light of 'heart-breaking' Covid-19 crisis in India

The show was made into a movie of the same name and it was released in 2010. The show stars Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, among several others. It revolved around a quirky Gujarati family--the Parekhs. Each member of the family had their own idiosyncrasy.