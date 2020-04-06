Khichdi returns after 16 years: 8 funniest one-liners of Hansa, Babuji and Jayshree that made it to our everyday lexicon

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:16 IST

Khichdi is back on the television screens and so is the flavour of classic Indian comedy we have all grown up watching. The show will now air on Star Bharat at 11 am every day. It revolves around the quirky Gujarati family - the Parekhs, each one of them with their own idiosyncrasy.

Khichdi is a spicy combination of the exasperated Babuji (Anang Desai) who can’t keep a check on his frustration as he tries to keep with the chaos in their joint family; to the funny couple, Hansa and Praful (Rajeev Mehta and Supriya Pathak), who are primarily the reason of Babuji’s exasperation. One also shouldn’t forget Jayshree (Vandana Pathak) and Himanshu (Jamnadas Majethia) as they add up to the fun quotient on the show.

As it returns all over again in the times of lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, here are some hilarious one-liners which will revive your happy memories of the show. That is if they aren’t already a part of your everyday lexicon.

1. Praful tu to gadha hai gadha

Babuji to Praful after being fed up of his illogical explanations to situations far beyond his understanding.

2. Jayshree, chai lahi ho ya bahar se mangwa lu?

Babuji to Jayshree as she always delays his morning and evening tea.

3. Hello .. how are … khaana khaake jaana.. .

Hansa to every single human being she comes across. However, she doesn’t cook and has been banned from the kitchen due to her irresponsible behaviour.

4. Hi , I am Hansa , this is Jayshree and this is Himanshu…

Hansa makes sure to introduce herself, her family and whosoever in sight to a guest who dares to visit her house.

5. Eh Praful, what is…?

Hansa has her own sidekick - her husband Praful. While she always has questions about English words which are out of her vocabulary. Praful always comes up with the most hilarious answers to those queries.

6. Hi-lot and Bappa

Jayshree always look harrowed amid her family members and exclaims “Hi-lot” or “Bappa” whenever she is on the edge.

7. Kisko pata nahi chalega

Himanshu, Hansa’s brother, was a permanent guest of the Parekhs and often had a part in the various troubles the family got into.

8. Hey bhagwaan, yeh bapuji bhi na

Babuji may be the wiser one among the lot but it’s Hansa who is convinced that the former is the one who is the cause of all troubles.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi first went on air in 2002 and went on till 2004. It returned with its second season - Instant Khichdi, a year later and was an equally bit hit. On huge demand, the show was made into a film of the same name which released in 2010. It again premiered as Khichdi Returns in 2018 but soon lost its charm.

