Andy Cohen reveals what happened between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga at 'RHONJ' Reunion

Bravo host Andy Cohen recently filmed The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion alongside Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The beef between Teresa and Melissa on the episode was too much for Cohen to deal with. Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga(Twitter)

In an episode of of his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy, Cohen said "I've gotta tell you, the level — I won't even say vitriol, I'll say hate — between Teresa and Melissa. The gloves are off. I've never seen anything like it."

"The way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of — neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight," he added.

Cohen further shared that he was so disgusted and affected by what was happening between Teresa and Melissa that he almost walked off at one point during the reunion taping.

"By the time I was going to, I was just so annoyed," said Cohen.

In the moment, he lost his temper on Teresa. Talking about it, Cohen said "I apologized to her later — I didn't yell at her, but I think I lost my s— with her in a way that I haven't maybe ever."

Talking about what the filming resulted in and what fans can expect to watch in upcoming episodes, Cohen said "It will be very compelling television. There were a ton of new allegations being made. There was new material, so it was good. We didn't spend a ton of time rehashing the past. We leaned into a lot of new stuff."

Relations between Teresa and Melissa touched a new low in 2022. That year in August, Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga(who is Teresa's brother), didn't attend Teresa's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.