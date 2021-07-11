Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy turn cheerleaders as five-month-old Aaravv learns to crawl, watch

On Sunday, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were seen cheering for their son Aaravv as he learned to crawl. Rohit shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen seated on the bed while Aaravv tried to crawl and reach him. Anita was seen standing beside the bed and giving the baby a needed push.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were heard encouraging Aaravv as he crawled. The video also gave a glimpse of the couple's bedroom. Rohit shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Cuteness level 1" along with a string of red heart emojis.

Fans of the couple took to the comments section to share their reactions. Television actor and Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava Patel commented, "Olleeee baba." A fan commented, "He is spitting image of you .. god bless." Another wrote, "Cuteness level 3000." A third wrote, "Super cute he is."

Anita and Rohit, who got married in 2013, welcomed their son Aaravv earlier this year. Through the past five months, the couple has been chronicling their parenthood journey through social media. They often shared videos and pictures of Aaravv on their own social media handles. They also have a separate Instagram account for Aaravv.

With motherhood and her personal life keeping her occupied, Anita recently said that her work is the last thing on her mind. "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back," she said, speaking with a leading daily.