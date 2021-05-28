Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani hints at wanting more kids, tells Rohit Reddy she wants three more babies like Aaravv
tv

Anita Hassanandani hints at wanting more kids, tells Rohit Reddy she wants three more babies like Aaravv

Anita Hassanandani welcomed her first son Aaravv with Rohit Reddy earlier this year. The actor frequently shares pictures and videos of the little one on her Instagram account.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv.

Anita Hassanandani wants to have three more babies with Rohit Reddy, or so it seems as per recent Instagram Stories. The television actor's husband recently shared an edited video featuring four versions of Aaravv in the frame.

In the video, Rohit was seen placing Aaravv on the bed and heads out of the room to get a change of clothes for the little one. Behind his back, three more versions of Aaravv are created, leaving Rohit stunned when he returns. He shared the video with the caption, "This boy is a handful! I love him!"

Reposting the video on her Instagram Stories, Anita said, "(Rohit) I want 3 more of this cutiepootie." The original video also received reactions from other celebrities. Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty, commented, "planning more already" with a laughing emoji. Actor Sameera Reddy reacted, "omg" with a laughing and heart-eyed emoji. Fans too were in splits watching the video, dropping laughing emojis in the comments section.

Anita Hassanandani shares a video of Aaravv and Rohit Reddy.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani slaps husband Rohit Reddy in new prank video, he says ‘wait for payback’. Watch

This isn't the first time Anita has joked about wanting more kids. Earlier this year, a few weeks after she and Rohit welcomed Aaravv, Anita shared a throwback picture featuring her baby bump and captioned it, "Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY*".

Anita has also spoken about Rohit sharing parenting duties with her. In an Instagram post back in March, Anita had said, "Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy

Related Stories

tv

Anita Hassanandani’s son Aaravv proves he is ‘born to fly’ in new video, fans are amazed

PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:17 PM IST
tv

Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy falls for yet another ‘magic trick’ after getting slapped. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:27 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Black bears crash a pool party, viral video wins hearts

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions

NASA shares picture of Istanbul from space, leaves netizens mesmerised

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP