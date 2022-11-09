Anita Hassanandani impresses fans with her physical transformation without diet: 'I eat everything'

Anita Hassanandani posted an inspiring video of her fitness journey on Instagram on Wednesday. She shed several kilos after welcoming her son Aaravv and dropped a glimpse of her transformation. She wrote, “All you got to be is consistent Getting there. Still a lonnnnnnnggggg way to go Mind you with zero diet! I eat everything.” Also read: Anita Hassanandani goes horse-riding with son Aaravv

The video features Anita before and after she started working on her body. It begins with her in an all-black athleisure look. She didn’t shy away from showing her belly fat on camera. In the end, she appears in noticeably leaner physique and flaunts a big smile.

Anita’s transformation has inspired many in the comment section. Rajev Paul replied, “Super duper impressive @anitahassanandani ..you must be inspiring so many new mother's. Best wishes and love to lil Boy.” “My stunner always,” added Mahhi Vij, while Ankita Lokhande went, “Wowwwwww.”

Anita is married to Rohit Reddy. Talking about embracing motherhood, Anita had previously shared with ETimes that she has no plans to return to work soon. “I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back,” she said.

Anita appeared in several hit TV shows such as Kkavyanjali, Naagin, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor has also starred in Hindi films like Krishna Cottage, Ragini MMS 2 and Kucch Toh Hai. In 2019, Anita and Rohit participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

