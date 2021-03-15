Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani jokes she's ready to appear in Bigg Boss 15 with son Aaravv, thanks to Sidharth Shukla
tv

Anita Hassanandani jokes she's ready to appear in Bigg Boss 15 with son Aaravv, thanks to Sidharth Shukla

Anita Hassanandani took notice of the many comments on her husband Rohit Reddy's recent post featuring Sidharth Shukla, and joked that she's ready to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss.
Anita Hassanandani reveals she's ready for Bigg Boss 15 thanks to Sidharth Shukla.

Anita Hassanandani is so impressed by Sidharth Shukla's popularity that she's ready to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss. The television actor, who recently welcomed her son Aaravv, made her confession after she saw the numerous comments on her husband Rohit Reddy's latest Instagram post, featuring the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

In the video, Sidharth and Rohit were seen goofing around, and flexing their biceps. "Bringing on the big guns!" Rohit captioned the video. Anita took notice of the many fan comments and said, "So many commentssssssss I’m doing BigBoss next season (laughing emojis) with Aaravv @rohitreddygoa Bye."

Her comment left fans in splits. A person commented, "@anitahassanandani definitely you should try." A second fan wrote, "@anitahassanandani we will support you." A third person took the opportunity to request the actor to share pictures of Aaravv's first meeting with Sidharth. "mam plz jab Sid arav se mile to ek pic zarur upload krna (Ma'am, when Sid meets Aaravv, please share a picture).its request.we want to see how Sid look with baby..."

Anita and Rohit, who welcomed Aaravv in February, have been sharing adorable pictures of the little one on social media. The duo has also set up a separate Instagram account for the baby boy where they share pictures and videos of him on a daily basis.

She also recently joked that she was ready for a second baby. Sharing a throwback picture from her pregnancy, she said, "Kinddaaa missing the belly ... Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa."

Sidharth, on the other hand, has been busy with his digital debut, Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3. He stars opposite Sonia Rathee in the show. Sidharth will be seen playing Agastya. “I am thrilled to announce my association with the season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I’m looking forward to this one," he previously said in a statement.

