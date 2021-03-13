IND USA
Anita Hassanandani shares a video of her dog and son sleeping together.
Anita Hassanandani goes 'awww' after she spots son Aaravv and dog Mowgli napping together: 'My cuties'

  • Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her dog, Mowgli, accompanying her son Aaravv for an afternoon nap.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:48 PM IST

It is a lazy Saturday afternoon at Anita Hassanandani's home. The actor, who recently welcomed a baby boy with husband Rohit Reddy, took to Instagram to share what she and her son Aaravv were up to. Sharing a video on her stories, Anita revealed that the little one was fast asleep but her dog Mowgli was missing from his usual spot.

"Where is Mowgli?" she asked while giving a glimpse of her brightly lit living room. She then tiptoed into the bedroom where she spotted her pooch resting beside the bed. "Awww," she gushed, showing the baby and the dog snoozing. "My cuties," she added, before ending the video.

Anita has been giving fans a daily dose of what she and Aaravv have been up to. On Friday, Anita shared a picture of the baby boy in her arms and said, "My oh so perfect life in a selfie (lovestruck emoji) MyJaans TrueLove MySons." The actor and her husband have opened a dedicated account for her little one where they share photos and videos. In the last post shared on Aaravv's account, the family marked his one-month birthday.

The actor recently also confessed she was missing the baby bump. Sharing a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot, Anita said, "Kinddaaa missing the belly ... Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby (laughing emojis) @rohitreddygoa."

Anita, last week, also revealed how Rohit and she are balancing parenthood with work. "Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you," she said in a post.

