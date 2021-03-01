Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', parents share cute new pics on his Instagram page
tv

Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', parents share cute new pics on his Instagram page

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have created an Instagram page for their newborn son, Aaravv. Head on over to satisfy your baby picture cravings.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.

Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband, Rohit Reddy, has shared a new picture of their newborn son, Aaravv. The couple welcomed the baby on February 9. Rohit made the reveal in a social media post captioned, "Oh boy."

"Daddy’s Boy!" Rohit captioned the new picture, posted on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, he leaned over the baby, who was lying on a bed. "God bless your family," one person wrote in the comments section. "So cute," wrote another.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Disha almost knocks cameraman out while playing cricket, earns Kohli comparison

Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', also has his own Insta page

Harry-Meghan's Oprah interview first look: Couple speaks of 'tough' royal life

I will never cease to learn: Ajay Singh Chaudhary

The couple has also created a new Instagram profile for Aaravv, which has a handful of posts. On Sunday, they shared a short video of the baby in his crib.

Anita had announced Aaravv's birth in a social media post, but had kept the baby's face hidden. "And just like that we were three!" she wrote. "Blessed with the best. Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes."

Aaravv's name was revealed by comedian Bharti Singh. She shared a video of a hamper sent to her by Anita and Rohit, with a card that mentioned Aaravv's new Instagram page.

Earlier, in a video shared on Instagram, Anita talked about starting a family. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she said.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal

Towards the end of her pregnancy, Anita joked that she was ready to have another baby, just to have Rohit continue to do all the housework. “Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy

Related Stories

tv

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy introduce fans to son Aaravv with 'explosive' video. Watch

PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:05 AM IST
tv

Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal

PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP