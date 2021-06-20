Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy reveals how Aaravv is mix of his father's and the couple's names

Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy has spoken about becoming a father and how he and Anita decided on their son Aaravv's name.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed son Aaravv earlier this year.

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her businessman husband Rohit Reddy became parents this year with the arrival of their son Aaravv. Rohit is celebrating his first Father's Day on Sunday and has revealed the true meaning behind Aaravv's name.

Aaravv was born in February. He is the couple's first child together and they often post pictures and videos of him on social media. Aaravv also has an Instagram account of his own, managed by Anita Hassanandani.

Rohit Reddy said in an interview to Pinkvilla that the name is a mix of his, Anita and his father's. "So we were very clear that if it was a boy, it had to have AR initials and my father's name. My father's name was Ravi. So RAV are from there. Aaravv's A and R are comes from Anita and Rohit. So that's how it was formed. We also thought of names if we had a baby girl. So we had prepared ourselves pretty well," he said.

Rohit also spoke about how Anita must feel upset that though it was her who carried Aaravv for nine months, he ended up looking just like him. "I am sure it must be a little bit upsetting for Anita but she has to live with it for the rest of her life now. Somebody did tell that after a few months, he might just look like you. So she is waiting for that time," he said.

Recently, Anita had announced that she will be taking a break from acting for a while. "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back," she said.

