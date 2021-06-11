Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani quits acting after son Aaravv's birth, says 'work is the last thing on my mind'
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son Aaravv in February 2021.
Anita Hassanandani quits acting after son Aaravv's birth, says 'work is the last thing on my mind'

  • Anita Hassanandani has said that she has quit acting. She added that it was pre-decided that she would give up work whenever she had a child.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:51 PM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani said that she has quit acting, calling it a decision taken long ago. She also said that 'it's not about the pandemic', adding that she wants to be at home with her newborn son and work is the last thing on her mind right now.

Speaking with a leading daily, Anita Hassanandani said, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back."

"Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know," she added.

Anita and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in 2013 in Goa. In February this year, the couple welcomed their son Aaravv. They often share pictures and videos of the little one, who already has an Instagram page of his own.

In an Instagram post last year, Anita had said, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly."

Also Read: Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, family friend shares health update

Anita is best known for her television shows Kkavyanjali, Naagin, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor has also starred in Hindi movies such as Krishna Cottage, Ragini MMS 2 and Kucch Toh Hai. In 2019, Anita and Rohit participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and were runners-up.

