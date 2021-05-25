Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani’s son Aaravv proves he is ‘born to fly’ in new video, fans are amazed
Anita Hassanandani’s son Aaravv proves he is ‘born to fly’ in new video, fans are amazed

  • Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy’s son Aaravv appeared to be flying in a new video posted on his Instagram page. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:17 PM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani and businessman Rohit Reddy’s son, Aaravv, seemingly took flight in an edited video shared on his Instagram page. The little one has his own account with over 1,00,000 followers. It is run by his parents.

In a video posted on Aaravv’s page, Anita is seen holding him and giving him a kiss, before he appears to fly. “Born to Fly!” the caption read.

Producer Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans showered love and expressed their amazement in the comments section. “How did u do thatt,” one asked, while another said, “Its amazing cute baby boy.” A third wrote, “Wowww! Awesome.”


Anita and Rohit, who welcomed Aaravv in February, often post from his Instagram account. One of the earlier posts read, “I know I look like my dad @rohitreddygoa. But I love you more mommmm @anitahassanandani.”

Earlier this month, Anita shared a cute video of herself playing with Aaravv and wrote on Instagram, “Tickles and cuddles and lovvveeee! I still don’t believe we created this cutie @rohitreddygoa MYSON MYJaaN @aaravvreddy.”

In March, Anita penned a note about sharing parenting duties with Rohit. “Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities,” she wrote.

“Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you,” she added.

