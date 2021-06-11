Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, family friend shares health update

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is being discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for almost a week, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said. He was admitted to the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, after he complained of breathlessness.

Faisal, posting from Dilip’s Twitter handle, wrote, “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. --Faisal Farooqui #DilipKumar #healthupdate.”

Earlier this week, Dilip was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and was put on oxygen support. However, he did not need a ventilator and was not in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to Dr Jalil Parkar, who was attending to him. On Wednesday, a pleural aspiration procedure was successfully performed on him, Faisal informed fans in a tweet.

On Monday, Dilip’s wife, actor Saira Banu, shared a picture with him from the hospital. She gave fans a quick update on his health and urged them to not fall prey to rumours.

“Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,” she wrote.

“I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely, Saira Banu Khan,” she added.

Dilip lost his brothers, Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan, to Covid-19 last year. He and Saira did not celebrate their anniversary and his birthday last year, due to the deaths in the family.

