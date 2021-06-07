Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar's photo from hospital shared online, Saira Banu urges fans to not believe rumours
Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
bollywood

Dilip Kumar's photo from hospital shared online, Saira Banu urges fans to not believe rumours

  • Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu has penned a note addressing fans. She urged them not to believe in rumours and pray for his recovery.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 07:26 PM IST

On Monday evening, a picture of Dilip Kumar from the hospital along with a note from his wife Saira Banu was shared on Dilip's Twitter account. The veteran actor was hospitalised on Sunday morning after he complained of breathing issues. It was later reported that he has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

In the picture, Dilip was seen resting in hospital while Saira was by his side. In the note, Saira urged fans to not believe rumours about his health.

"Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,” she wrote.

“I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely, Saira Banu Khan," the note concluded.

Dilip’s family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted from Dilip's Twitter account to urge the media not to post unverified health updates earlier in the day.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar join fans in praying for Dilip Kumar's quick recovery: 'Get well soon'

On Monday morning, a tweet attributed to Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating Dilip in Mumbai, was shared on Dilip's Twitter account. It read, "Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration."

Speaking with a leading daily, Dr Jalil had said that Dilip is not in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “Mr Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support. He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion along with a drop in oxygen saturation,” he said, adding, “But he is stable and not in the ICU. If all goes well, he may be discharged in 2-3 days.”

