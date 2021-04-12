Anita Hassanandani shares adorable video with her 'cupcake' Aaravv as he sleeps, watch

Actor Anita Hassanandani posted a video clip with son Aaravv on Monday. The video featured the baby boy asleep while the actor gushed at the sight.

Sharing it, she wrote "my" followed by a cupcake emoticon. She used The Cupcake Song in the post. Actor Mouni Roy dropped a read heart emoji. Many of her fans reacted to the video, dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Anita often shares pictures and videos of her son. As Aaravv completed two months since his birth, she shared a picture with him and wrote: "Happy 2months to my lifeline." At another time, she had shared a video where she was seen rocking Aaravv on her legs while the song from Lakdi Ki Kaathi (Masoom) played on her mobile phone. Sharing it, she had written: "Who loves this song MyJaan @aaravvreddy."

Anita and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy's son was born in February. In a post, shared in March, Anita has said how she was ready for another baby. She had written: "Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY* @ruchitakjainphotography Outfit @dramebaaz_by_rikita PR stylist @dinky_nirh Shoot stylist @mitsamby."

Annita Hassanandani's moments with her son, Aaravv.

Anita had also said that the couple shares parenting responsibilities. In an Instagram post, she had written: "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities. Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."