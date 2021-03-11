Anita Hassanandani is 'ready for another baby', says she misses her baby bump as her belly right now is 'not as cute'
- Sharing a picture of her baby bump from the time when she was pregnant, Anita Hassanandani claims she is missing her 'belly' and joked that husband Rohit Reddy would unfollow her after reading her message.
TV actor Anita Hassanandani, who recently welcomed her first child, has claimed she is already "ready for another baby". Anita shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, saying that she is missing her baby bump, adding jokingly, that she is ready for another one. She also funnily suggested that after reading the post, husband Rohit Reddy would unfollow her.
In the pic, Anita's husband Rohit is seen caressing the baby bump as Anita poses in a white top. He also poses in matching white shirt. Sharing the picture, Anita wrote on Instagram late Wednesday, "Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY* @ruchitakjainphotography Outfit @dramebaaz_by_rikita PR stylist @dinky_nirh Shoot stylist @mitsamby."
Anita also posted a heartfelt note about shared parenting on Thursday morning. Talking about the importance of the father and mother sharing responsibilities of the baby, she wrote, "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities."
Also read: Sonu Sood says people should do this instead of forwarding Lord Shiva's photos
She added, "Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."
Announcing the arrival of her son Aarav, Anita had posted a picture of herself with Rohit and the newborn last month. She captioned it, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."
