Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood's says people should celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone rather than 'forwarding Lord Shiva's photos'
Sonu Sood's Mahashivratri message is different from others.
Sonu Sood's Mahashivratri message is different from others.
bollywood

Sonu Sood's says people should celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone rather than 'forwarding Lord Shiva's photos'

Sonu Sood has a message for his fans on Maha Shivratri. He has asked everyone to help a person in need rather than forwarding messages and pictures to their friends.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:04 AM IST

Sonu Sood took to Twitter early Thursday morning, sharing a special message for his fans and followers. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Sonu appealed to his fans to help those in need.

"Rather than forwarding Lord Shiva's images, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone in need. Om Namah Shivaay," he wrote in his tweet. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began in India last year, Sonu has been hailed as a good samaritan for helping thousands of people reach their home, get medical and educational help.

Other stars such as Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut also shared messages for their fans on the festival. "Mahashivratri ki hardik shubkaamnayein," wrote Kangana with a picture of herself at a Lord Shiva temple. Ajay shared a picture of himself from his film Shivaay.

Kajol wrote, "Here’s wishing everyone a blessed #Mahashivratri. Be Calm and Be Compassionate. Har Har Mahadev." Sanjay Dutt wrote, "May the blessings of Shiva always be with you and your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy #Mahashivratri."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu offers glimpse into her new home with an old school charm, calls it 'Pannu Pind'. See pics

Despite his humanitarian work, Sonu has had to deal with online trolling and negative comments. In an interview in December, Sonu said that he doesn’t bother about the negativity, since he is only answerable to the ‘common man’.

He told SpotboyE, “I am not really going out of my way to justify my behaviour to people who doubt my intentions. To be negative is in their DNA. It’s not their fault. All these are trolls. They have no spine and they are only seeking attention.” The actor said that he knows who the trolls are inside and out: “I know their backgrounds, their names, and where they’re coming from. So I don’t need to explain myself to them. This negativity is my impetus to keep doing the good work, regardless of what the cynics have to say.”

sonu sood maha shivratri

Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah figure for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.(HT_PRINT)
bollywood

A view of damaged dam after a glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, on Sunday(REUTERS)
bollywood

Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
bollywood

Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
bollywood

Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
bollywood

Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
bollywood

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
bollywood

Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan at a shoot in Mumbai. (All photos by Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

