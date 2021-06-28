Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani tears up as she watches Aaravv sleep: 'Senti every time I look at him'
tv

Anita Hassanandani tears up as she watches Aaravv sleep: 'Senti every time I look at him'

Anita Hassanandani shared videos of her son Aaravv sleeping on her. The actor was seen getting emotional as she watched him sleep.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani tears up while watching Aaravv sleep.

New mommy Anita Hassanandani couldn't stop her tears from flowing as she watched her son Aaravv sleep. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a few videos of Aaravv sleeping on her. In the first, she gave a glimpse of the little one fast asleep and said, "Forget weight loss, how can I do anything at all with this cuteness."

She soon followed it up with another video of the mother-son duo and wrote, "Different kindaaa loveee." In the third video from the series, Anita Hassanandani was seen tearing up. She confessed that Aaravv makes her emotional. "Week in my knees Senti every time I look at him. Can't believe I got this lucky. MyJAAN (sic)," she captioned the video.

Anita Hassanandani shares videos with her son Aaravv.

Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee stuns fans with new belly dance video: 'Gopi bahu ye kya'

Anita and her businessman husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first son Aaravv earlier this year. The couple often share pictures of the little one on their social media handles. They have also set up an Instagram account dedicated to him.

The actor has been away from the small screen since she embraced motherhood. Speaking about her break, Anita told a leading daily, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back."

"Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy

Related Stories

tv

Anita Hassanandani calls husband Rohit Reddy ‘useless’ and ‘unromantic’. Here is why

PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 04:11 PM IST
tv

Anita Hassanandani shows off post-pregnancy weight loss, Rohit Reddy calls her ‘sexy siren’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:44 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari’s gold rush

Man shares hilarious typo made by professor in e-mail. Post goes viral

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP