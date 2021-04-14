Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani turns 40, celebrates 'lockdown birthday' with husband Rohit Reddy, watch video
tv

Anita Hassanandani turns 40, celebrates 'lockdown birthday' with husband Rohit Reddy, watch video

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown imposed in Maharashtra, Anita Hassanandani rang in her 40th birthday at home, with husband Rohit Reddy. Check out their video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Anita Hassanandani celebrates 40th birthday at home.

TV actor Anita Hassanandani, who recently welcomed her first child, son Aaravv, turned 40 on Wednesday. She rang in her birthday with husband Rohit Reddy and shared a video on Instagram from the late night celebrations.

Anita posted short videos from the celebrations on her Instagram page. "LockDown Birthday 2021," she captioned it. The video opened with a red balloon saying "happy birthday" and soon moved to a close-up of all the three cakes that she had, on a table in front of Anita. The place was decorated with balloons and one sign also said "40", signifying her 40th birthday. Anita and Rohit were also seen celebrating by planting kisses on each others' cheeks. She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen blowing out the candles and cutting the cake.

Anita used Kid Francescoli's And It Went Like for music in the video. The post got much love from fans and industry friends. Mouni Roy wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful." Her co-star, actor-politician Smriti Irani also wished a happy birthday to Anita and wrote in the comment box, "Happy birthday God bless."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Reena Kapoor: My building was sealed as soon as I moved out

Parth explains what happened when he was accused of flouting Covid-19 rules

Taarak Mehta producer denies fans' claims that show's quality is dipping

Kim and Kanye agree on divorce terms, will have joint custody of their four kids

Raj Kundra wrote, "It’s a BIG one happy happy birthday," while Shruti Sinha commented, "Happiest birthday." Saket Sawhney also wrote, "Happy Birthday Taaa."

One of her fans commented, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETEST TV PERSONALITY YOU ARE MY FAVOURITE." Many others pasted fire and heart emojis in the comment box. One fan also wrote, "Happy birthday my favorite."

Sharing his wishes for Anita, Rohit also posted a picture which showed him posing beside her as she slept. "To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!" he captioned it.

Earlier, Anita posted a fun video on her Instagram on Tuesday evening, in which she pretended to cry about turning 40 soon. She also shared a video in which she can be heard complaining to Rohit, asking for a gift even as he seems engrossed in a new pair of shoes, "Where is my gift? Baby, UI want my gift," Anita says in the video and Rohit responds with, "I am your gift." She then adds, laughing, "Please! I want a new gift."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy

Related Stories

web series

Ekta Kapoor on releasing LGBT shows A Married Woman, His Storyy within 2 months: 'Let's normalize these love stories'

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:22 AM IST
bollywood

When Kabir Bedi's fan screamed that she wanted to have his baby: 'It was iconic'

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:17 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP