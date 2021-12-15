Ankita Lokhande jumps into husband Vicky Jain's arms while grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's Lungi Dance. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Several videos of the couple at their wedding reception and an after-party have been shared online.

In a clip shared by a fan account, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain grooved to the song Lungi Dance from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Chennai Express (2013). Ankita could be seen jumping into Vicky's arms as he quickly held her.

Ankita changed her attire from a red saree to a black velvet tracksuit. She tied her hair in a bun and grooved barefoot alongside Vicky. He wore a white shirt and black pants.

Many videos also surfaced from their wedding reception. In the clips, Ankita and Vicky were seen making their first entry as a newlywed couple as well as posing with their friends.

In one of the clips, Ankita was seen having her meal and grooving to songs. Seated at a table, she took a bite from her plate and then continued dancing. She was still dressed in a red saree, which she changed into after her wedding. She also cheered along with her friends as she posed with them and Vicky on the stage, in one of the clips.

The couple's wedding ceremony was held at the city's Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Ankita wore a golden lehenga while Vicky matched the bride in a golden-white sherwani.

The wedding festivities of the couple began last week with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and sangeet night, which was also attended by Ankita's friend, actor Kangana Ranaut. The duo worked together in the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ankita shared her wedding pictures. She captioned the post, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"

