Ankita Lokhande performs evil eye ritual as husband Vicky Jain returns home from hospital

Actor Ankita Lokhande's husband and businessman Vicky Jain has returned home after being hospitalised due to an accident. Ankita warmly welcomed him by performing traditional rituals to ward off the evil eye. She said that she is relieved that he's doing fine now. Ankita Lokhande was dressed in a pastel green suit, while Vicky Jain was seen in white shirt and black trousers.

Ankita Lokhande's sweet gesture for Vicky

The actor shared the update with her fans through her vlog, which she posted on YouTube. In the video, Ankita is seen at the hospital making tea for Vicky just before he is discharged.

Later, she is seen welcoming Vicky home. She is seen performing a traditional ritual to ward off evil eye. Ankita, dressed in a pastel green suit with a dupatta draped over her head, is seen holding a steel thali with a glass and other items used for the ritual. Meanwhile, Vicky, dressed in a white shirt and black pants, is seen standing at the doorway.

Later, she talks about Vicky’s recovery, “Ek chota sa accident humare life mein hogaya, joh Vicky ke saath hogaya (Vicky met with a small accident). Vicky has gone through a surgery. He is fit and fine now. I am glad and happy that he is back. The doctors have advised rest to him," Ankita said in her vlog.

When the actor asked her husband how he was feeling, he shared, “Abhi kahan fit and fine, there’s a long journey to cover (Right now, I'm not fit and fine, there's a long journey ahead)."

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised

Earlier this week, it was reported that Vicky has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a painful accident. The incident took place on a Friday afternoon. It was filmmaker Sandeep Singh who revealed the reason behind his hospitalisation, sharing that many pieces of glass pierced his right hand, for which he got 45 stitches and reconstructive surgery.

Later, Ankita shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself and Vicky. Sharing the pictures, Ankita wrote, “Mere Humsafar (My companion). It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down, that’s what home feels like to me."

She promised Vicky that they would "walk through every storm, battle, thick and thin together." "Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together.. through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you, too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky. Always us, always together #AnVi," concluded her post.