Ankita Lokhande recalls her 'really weird' first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput: 'He was very angry'

Actor Ankita Lokhande has recalled her first meeting with late actor, her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She has called their first interaction really weird. Ankita also revealed an incident that made Sushant 'very angry'.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput featured in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta that aired in 2009. They essayed the roles Archana and Manav. Pavitra Rishta was produced by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms and a second season will be out soon.

In an interview with The Quint, Ankita spoke about meeting Sushant for the first time. She said, "It was very weird. I think it was really weird. Sushant was very silent like Shaheer (Sheikh) only I think he was doing his own work. Very much like Shaheer. He used to be on his own...We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant had come to pick me up from my home and was downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am."

She continued, "I came down at 6 am and he was very angry. After I came downstairs I got into the backseat of the car with my mother and fell asleep. He was so angry that firstly I came late and then went to sleep in the backseat. He took the car from the driver and did rash driving. I didn't understand why he was doing like that. My mother then said 'He is getting angry'. I was like 'What can I do? He should have come upstairs'. That was my first meeting with Sushant that way. He was like 'Oh she went and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude'."

Ankita was in a relationship with the Sushant for six years from 2010, when they started dating. The couple parted ways in 2016.

Pavitra Rishta is all set to return with its second season in which Ankita Lokhande will reprise the role of Archana and Shaheer Sheikh will play Manav. Recently, the makers of the show released the trailer along with the premiere date, September 15. The eight-part web series created by Ekta Kapoor will stream on OTT platform ZEE5.