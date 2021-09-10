Ankita Lokhande, trolled many times since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says she's not going to justify herself

Ankita Lokhande doesn't care about trolls. The actor was subjected to massive online attacks after she opened up about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput following his death in 2020.

Sushant, who dated Ankita for six years, was found death in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Since then, Ankita has often shared her memories of Sushant. Earlier this year, the Pavitra Rishta star also revealed the impact of the breakup.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Ankita said that she cannot force people to love her but also cannot stop them from sharing their opinions. “People have their own judgements, I can't stop people (from) commenting on whatever they want to and I can't force people to love me, also because I know what I am today. I know what I've gone through or what I've been doing. So I'm no one to tell people to stop trolling me or start talking good about me. Anything I say, wo cheez galat ho jaati hai kabhi kabhi (sometimes, it's taken in the wrong way). There are people out there, people are there to troll you, I think that's their perception, they have their own choices and everybody has the right to say whatever they feel like. So I'm very okay with that,” she explained.

Ankita added that trolls don't affect her anymore and she will not justify herself. "I know social media has become such a thing where you put anything, people have full right to comment anything, whatever they want to say. But I don't read comments. This is my media handle and I put whatever I want there and now it's your wish, its your choice, you say whatever you want. I'm not going to clear (to anyone) if I'm good or bad. That's their choice,” she said.

Ankita will soon appear in the reboot of Pavitra Rishta. The show, now set for streaming, will star Shaheer Sheikh as Manav. The original version of the show, which was aired on television, made Ankita and Sushant household names.