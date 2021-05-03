Ankita Lokhande shares a glimpse of her serene bedroom as she urges fans to stay indoors, see pic

Ankita Lokhande has shared a glimpse of her comfortable, brightly lit bedroom and urged fans to stay indoors. The actor, on Monday, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her room.

The room featured a neatly-made bed with sheer curtains covering the door leading to the balcony. A night-lamp matching the tone of her bed rested on one end of the bed. Ankita shared the picture with the sticker 'Stay @ home.'

The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi actor, on Sunday, shared pictures with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. The couple seemed to be celebrating a happy occasion for a cake was placed in front of them and candles were lit beside it. In two of the pictures, Ankita and Vicky were seen gazing at each other. She captioned the picture: "Worlds change When eyes Meet." She also added, "I WONDER a lot." In the third picture, the couple faced the camera. She captioned it, "The tides move in harmony with you."

Ankita and Vicky celebrated three years of togetherness in April. Sharing romantic videos on the occasion, Ankita said, "Teen saal 3 years of togetherness."

The actor has been sharing videos from her home from time to time. In March, Ankita was seen in the party mood as she joined her family members to celebrate Holi. In videos shared online, Ankita was seen attacking Vicky with water guns, applying colours on him and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Her family joined the couple in the celebrations.

Before her relationship with Vicky, Ankita dated Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier this year, Ankita opened up about her split from the late actor. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, she said, "Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, ‘Tumne chhoda Sushant ko’ (Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things.”

“For me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me. My life was finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I am not blaming anyone. He chose his way,” she added.

