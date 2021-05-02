IND USA
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in her latest Instagram posts.
Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain get romantic in new pics: 'Worlds change when eyes meet'

Ankita Lokhande on Sunday shared two pictures with boyfriend Vicky Jain with messages of love as her caption. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 06:37 PM IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Sunday shared two new pictures with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The two looked clearly in love.

Sharing one of them, she wrote: "Worlds change when eyes meet." The picture showed the two of them looking at each other. On a table in front of them is a cake and several lit candles. Many of her friends reacted to the pictures. Actor Sana Makbul wrote: "My cutieeeess @lokhandeankita and my BFF @jainvick god bless you both." TV actor Ashita Dhawan said: "Beautiful edit."


Her fans also reacted to the picture; one said: "Aahhhh Finally was waiting for this one." Another said: "Bonds everlasting God bless you and your family."

Sharing another photo, Ankita wrote: "“The tides move in harmony with you." Actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote in the comments section: "Love to both."

Many fans reacted to these pictures too; one said: "Divinity. All my love for you." Another said: "A gentleman treatin’ her like a QUEEN which she deserves God bless you." A third fan said: "How Cute Viank."

Earlier last month, Ankita and Vicky had celebrated three years of togetherness. Sharing a video, she had written: 'Teen saal 3 years of togetherness'. The video showed the couple dancing to romantic songs.

Ankita, on several occasions, has thanked Vicky for being her support system. Last year, after the death of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, in an Instagram post she had written: “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate."

Also read: Salman Khan improvised step of using Disha Patani as a dumbbell in Seeti Maar, reveals Prabhudeva. Watch

Prior to dating Vicky, Ankita had been in a six-year old relationship with Sushant, which ended in a breakup. Speaking about it, in a recent interview to Bollywood Bubble, she had said: "For me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me. My life was finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I am not blaming anyone. He chose his way. I gave him the full right, ‘Chal, yeh teri zindagi hai (it’s your life), you can go on.’ But then, I was battling with something very badly and my family stood by me. I came out very strongly."

