Ankita Lokhande shares pic from her new home with Vicky Jain. See here

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain have given a glimpse of their new home in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the couple posted a photo of their soon-to-be residence. They are currently waiting for renovation work to be completed to move to their new house. (Also Read | Vicky Jain says he is 'staying as a ghar jamai at Ankita Lokhande's place'. Here's why)

In the picture, Ankita and Vicky Jain are seen standing on the balcony giving a peek of that section of the house. The balcony has a glass railing giving a clear view of the buildings around. They opted for a wooden floor for the balcony.

Ankita, in the photo, wore dark yellow ethnic wear with juttis as she kept her hair loose. Vicky wore a white shirt with beige pants and white sneakers. For the picture, the couple looked away from the lens as they held hands. While Vicky had his back to the camera, Ankita posed sideways.

Sharing the post, they captioned it, "Soon (house with garden and red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, several celebs, as well as fans left comments. Ashita Dhawan wrote, "Yaayyyyyyy." Monalisa said, "Wowww … waiting for the grand party." Kashmera Shah commented, "Can’t wait to come for the house warming." Mahhi Vij said, "Dono ka sapna (Both of your dreams)."

A fan said, "Heartiest Congratulations to soon 'to be the owners of their own happy place' @lokhandeankita @jainvick. God bless you AnVi." "Congratulation, love the views from the balcony, stay blessed," said another person. "Can't wait for the day to come," commented a person. Fans also posted red heart, fire, and heart-eyes emojis.

Recently, speaking with ETimes, Vicky had said, "We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation, and everything couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a ‘ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai I’ve been staying at Ankita’s house. So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years."

Ankita had added, "For me, I feel our real life together as a couple will start after we both start living together under one roof as husband and wife in our own house. When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don’t have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky."

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14 last year in Mumbai. All the ceremonies, including the pre-wedding rituals, were held in a lavish way. Currently, they feature in the reality show Smart Jodi.

