Vicky Jain says he is 'staying as a ghar jamai at Ankita Lokhande's place'. Here's why

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot in December last year, are still waiting to move into their new home. Their entry into their joint home has been delayed due to renovation work. Ankita said that she believes her and Vicky's life together as a married couple will start properly once they move to their own place. Also Read| Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain throw bash on first Holi after marriage; Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi attend. See pics

Vicky Jain, when asked how he feels sharing his space with his wife, joked that the question should be asked of Ankita as he is currently living at her parents' house like a ghar-jamai, a son-in-law who stays at his wife's home.

He told ET Times, “We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation and everything couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a ‘ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai I’ve been staying at Ankita’s house. So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years.”

Ankita added that she is confident that she will manage their house perfectly when they are finally able to relocate. She said, "For me, I feel our real life together as a couple will start after we both start living together under one roof as husband and wife in our own house. When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don’t have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky."

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14, 2021, at a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. They are currently seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, in which Indian celebrities and their significant others compete in a series of tasks and challenges to prove their chemistry as real-life couples.

