Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain throw bash on first Holi after marriage; Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi attend. See pics

Ankita Lokhande and her husband-businessman Vicky Jain celebrated their first Holi together after their wedding. On Saturday morning, Ankita took to social media to share a few pictures from their intimate celebration. In the pictures, she and Vicky can be seen dressed in white enjoying some light, candid moments with each other. Fans congratulated the couple on their first Holi together in the comments. (Also read: Ankita's husband Vicky says SSR's death was tough test for their relationship)

Ankita posted a carousel of pictures from their Holi celebration on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, she is dressed in a white saree while Vicky is wearing a white kurta-pyajama. A smattering of gulaal (colour) can be seen on their faces and clothes. In one of the pictures, Vicky can be seen applying colour on Ankita while in the next one, she can be seen playfully asking him for his blessings with folded hands. In other pictures, the couple is seen sitting with each other and playfully hugging and posing for pictures.

TV celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Vikas Gupta, and Anita Hassanandini attended Ankita and Vicky's Holi bash.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ankita captioned the post, "Happy Holi from us to all of you," followed by the hashtag anvikiraasleela. In one of the pictures, Ankita was seen wearing a wristband with the hashtag printed on it, denoting it was the theme for their Holi celebration. Ankita shared more pictures from the celebration on her Instagram Stories, where she and Vicky are seen with some of their friends and family, celebrating Holi. Industry friends like Ekta Kapoor, Vikas Gupta, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anita Hassanandini, Arti Singh, Mona Lisa, and Amruta Khanvilkar could also be seen in the pictures.

Ankita and Vicky began dating in 2019 and married on December 14 last year. They are currently appearing together on the reality TV show Smart Jodi. The show features celebrity couples, who will perform tasks together in a bid to outdo other couples. It began airing on Star Plus earlier this month.

