Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain says Sushant Singh Rajput's death was 'tough test for their relationship'

In a recent appearance on a TV show, actor Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain opened up about the challenges they faced in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. Appearing on the second episode of Star Plus' new show Smart Jodi, Vicky and Ankita opened up about the ups and downs of their relationship, particularly the turmoil caused by the Sushant's sudden death. Ankita acted alongside Sushant in Pavitra Rishta and was in a relationship with him from 2010-16. (Also read: Pavitra Rishta: Ankita says Sushant will ‘always be the first Manav’)

Smart Jodi is a new reality show that features celebrity couples, who will perform tasks together in a bid to outdo other couples. It began airing on Star Plus this weekend. In the second episode, Ankita and Vicky made their first appearance, and spoke about the tough phase of their relationship.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14, 2020, Ankita visited his family and made several appearances in front of the media to talk about him. Talking about this on Smart Jodi, she said, "I have forgotten my past. But in that moment, that thing needed me and I was unable to tell that to Vicky. But he understood me without me needing to say anything."

Vicky Jain said the episode was a tough test for their relationship. "There cannot be a tougher test for a relationship than what happened suddenly. There was a turn that shocked not just us but the whole nation. Nobody can be prepared for such a thing," he said.

As Ankita was appearing with Sushant's family after his death, many even trolled Vicky on social media and some conspiracy theorists questioned Ankita's intentions. Addressing all this, Vicky said, "A lot of people had wrong notions about things. I was unable to understand it all. I am proud of Ankita that she very boldly handled it. She fulfilled whatever duties and responsibilities she had. Wherever it was needed, she said her piece for herself and that relationship. For that honesty, I always supported her."

Ankita and Vicky began dating in 2019 and married on December 14 last year. Smart Jodi is their first appearance together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON