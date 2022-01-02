Ankita Lokhande turns DJ for her friends, dances to Bin Tere Sanam with husband Vicky Jain: 'We killed it Mr J'. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande turned DJ for her friends as she grooved with them and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain at a party. Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a video, in which she sang as well as danced to the song Bin Tere Sanam.

Ankita Lokhande wore a long black halter dress, tied her hair in a bun and had headphones on. Vicky Jain opted for a black and white sweater and matching pants. As they grooved, Ankita was heard asking her friends, "Are you guys enjoying?" to which they all shouted, "Yes."

Ankita again asked them, "Are you guys having fun?" Everyone screamed, "Yes." The group was enjoying in a room decorated with multicoloured fairy lights. Sharing the video, Ankita captioned it, "We killed it Mr J. DJ Ankita Lokhande @jainvick. #mrandmrs #anvikikahani #partnersforlife."

Actors Sana Makbul, Karenvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu were also present at the New Year party.

Ankita also shared a clip as she and her friends posed in swimwear. She captioned the post, "This year will be stronger, braver, kinder and unstoppable…This year will be fierce!! What say, girls???"

Earlier, Ankita had shared pictures with Vicky on Instagram from the party. She had written, "The best feeling in the world is being with someone who wants you as much as you want them #aboutlastnight #anvikikahani."

Ankita tied the knot with Vicky in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel. The celebrations were attended by the couple's family and friends from the industry. For the ceremony, Ankita wore a golden lehenga while Vicky matched the bride with a golden-white sherwani. The couple had been dating for over two years.

The wedding festivities of the couple began with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was also attended by Ankita's close friend, actor Kangana Ranaut. The duo worked together in the 2019 period movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

