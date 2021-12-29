Ankita Lokhande dances to Aamir Khan's Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi with injured foot. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who recently tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain, has shared a video of herself in which she can be seen dancing to the song Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi with an injured foot. The song is from Aamir Khan's film Raja Hindustani (1996).

Taking to Instagram, Ankita Lokhande and her friend, actor Ashita Dhawan posted the clip together. In the video, Ankita is seen wearing a short green floral dress as she tied her hair back in a bun and added a hairband.

As she hopped on one foot, she also danced and sang to the track. Ankita was also seen taking the help of a walker and resting her injured foot, with a cast on it, on the bed near her.

In the video, a few lines were written. "Taang tooti par himmat na chooti. Maan gaye nayi dulhan ki shiddat ko (Her leg is injured but her courage is intact. Kudos to the passion of the new bride)."

The caption of the video read, "Love your spirit, Mrs Jain. Don’t kick start your year, Hop into it." The hashtags--'Lokhande bangayi jain, ankita lokhande, dabbang dulhan, no one can stop this one, injury, vibe' and 'love your spirit' were added with the post.

A few days ahead of her wedding, Ankita had shared pictures informing her fans that she was injured. Posting her photos resting in bed, she wrote, "Talk to my (foot emoji)" and had tagged Vicky.

Ankita had also re-shared a picture clicked by her Pavitra Rishta (2009) co-star Mahesh Shetty. As Mahesh sat next to her bed and propped his foot on the bed, near her he said, "Her foot vs my foot."

In less than a week after that, Ankita married Vicky in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel. The festivities were attended by the couple's family and friends from the industry.

For the ceremony, the actor wore a golden lehenga while Vicky matched the bride with a golden-white sherwani. The wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was also attended by Ankita's friend, actor Kangana Ranaut.

