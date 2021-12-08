Ankita Lokhande shares pics as she hurts foot days ahead of her wedding with Vicky Jain, doctor advises bed rest

Ankita Lokhande, who is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain this month, has hurt her foot. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Ankita shared pictures as she rested in her bed.

In one of the photos, Ankita Lokhande gave a glimpse of her leg which was wrapped in a crepe bandage. She lay on the bed with a pillow supporting her foot. Sharing the photo Ankita wrote, "Talk to my (foot emoji)" and also tagged her fiance Vicky Jain.

Ankita also shared a post by her Pavitra Rishta (2009) co-star Mahesh Shetty. In this photo, Mahesh sat next to her bed as he propped up his foot on the bed near her leg. He wrote, "Her foot vs my foot." Mahesh also tagged Ankita and added the hashtags "#newcollab" and "anvikikahani".

Ankita Lokhande gave a glimpse of her leg.

Ankita Lokhande, who will get married to Vicky Jain, has been giving her fans glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. Recently, she shared a video in which they were seen looking at each other while performing puja. She had captioned the post, “Togetherness! Thank you @imtanmaykhutal for capturing these beautiful memories.”

Last week, she had shared pictures from the festivities and written, "Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities."

On Monday, Ankita and Vicky Jain had also visited Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and given him their wedding invitation.

Sharing pictures she had said, "I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable 'Bhagat Singh Khoshyari j Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan. @bhagatsinghkoshyari."

Last month, Ankita Lokhande celebrated her bachelorette party along with her close friends and colleagues, including Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Mahhi Vij, Aparna Dixit, Srishty Rode, and others.