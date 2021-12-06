Ankita Lokhande gives glimpse of pre-wedding festivities with Vicky Jain in new video, presents wedding card to governor

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who is gearing up for her wedding with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain, has posted a video from their pre-wedding festivities.

In the video shared by Ankita on Instagram, the soon-to-be-married couple can be seen looking at each other with love, while performing puja. Ankita captioned the video, “Togetherness! Thankyou @imtanmaykhutal for capturing these beautiful memories #preweddingfestivities #AnVikikahani."

The 52-second-long video starts with Ankita tying her mundavalya, which is a Maharashtrian wedding ornament tied horizontally across the forehead and later tying payal (anklet) on her ankles. In the next shot, Vicky can be seen smiling as his family members tie mundavalya around his head. In the rest of the video, the couple can be seen doing puja and taking the blessings of their elders. The video ends with Ankita and Vicky dancing while looking at each other. Ankita added a traditional flute tune as the background music.

The video is from Ankita and Vicky's pre-wedding festivities which took place on Friday. She shared a picture from the day on Instagram and captioned it, “Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities.” Taking to the comments section, actor Sana Makbul wrote, "My bestest, I m crying finally #Anvikikahani." Vahbbiz Dorabjee commented, "Wohoooo." Siddharth Gupta said, "Congrats mere bhai (my brother)."

On Saturday, Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya, who got married last month, shared a glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's wedding invitation. Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Shraddha revealed the royal blue card. She captioned the video, "And now is my favourite girl's turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick.” The wedding date inside the card read December 2021 and the venue said Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Ankita also shared pictures of herself and Vicky as they presented Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with their wedding card. "I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan. @bhagatsinghkoshyar," she wrote. +

In November, several videos and photos from Ankita's bachelorette party were shared on social media. The party was attended by Ankita's close friends and colleagues, including Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit among others.