Ankita Lokhande shares throwback romantic pics with Vicky Jain amid countdown to wedding. See here

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain this month. Amid countdown to the wedding, Ankita has shared several throwback pictures from a recent photo shoot when the two attended a Diwali party.

Sharing ten pictures on Instagram from the shoot, Ankita simply wrote, "Bas yu hi (just like that)." The first picture shows Ankita laughing while leaning on to Vicky as they get clicked indoors. It is followed by several solo pictures of Ankita in various moods. +

Ankita wore a unconventional saree in wine tone and complemented it with a statement necklace and earrings. Vicky joined her in black formals.

Ankita's fans showered the couple with love in the comments section. A fan wrote, “O my God, very very very very very beautiful.” Another said, “Perfect together.” One more commented, “picture perfect.”

Around Diwali, Ankita had shared several pictures and videos from the bash on her Instagram Stories. She grooved to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi and lip synced to Bachpan Ka Pyaar along with her friends at the party. A video also showed her sharing a big kiss with Vicky on the dance floor.

On Saturday, newlywed Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya shared a glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's wedding invite. Sharing a video of how she opened the royal blue card, Shraddha wrote, "And now is my favourite girl's turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick.” The wedding date inside the card read December 2021 and the venue said Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Ankita and Vicky recently shared a few pics from a pre-wedding ceremony. While Ankita was in a saree, Vicky was in a kurta pyjama. They both were wearing mundavalya, an ornament worn by both Maharashtrian bride and groom during a wedding ceremony.

Ankita captioned the pics with the hashtag of their wedding, "Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities.”