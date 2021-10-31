Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain share a big kiss at Diwali party. See pic

Ankita Lokhande attended a Diwali party with her friends on Saturday and made sure she had the time of her life at the bash. The actor was also joined by her boyfriend Vicky Jain and the two kissed while dancing together.

Ankita has shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories. She wore a maroon sari and a statement necklace with her hair falling on her shoulders. A video shows her dancing with Vicky, who was in black formals, and the two stealing a moment to kiss.

Ankita and Vicky dance at the party.

Other videos show her grooving to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi and lip syncing to Bachpan Ka Pyaar along with her friends. Ankita at the party.

Ankita was last seen in Pavitra Rishta reboot. She had made her film debut with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She had played the role of Kangana's friend Jhalkaribai in the film. She was next seen in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.

Ankita was very vocal in demanding justice for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Her current partner Vicky Jain stood by her at all times. Praising him for how he handled the situation, Ankita penned a note, calling him the best boyfriend in the world.

She wrote, "I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide.I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did Thank you for everything Respect and love forever @jainvick."