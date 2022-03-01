Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain tie the knot on Star Plus show Smart Jodi, fan asks ‘aren't you guys already married?'

Television actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain last year. Now, the couple is all set to make their onscreen debut together with Star Plus’ reality show Smart Jodi. Sharing a promo of the show on her Instagram handle, Ankita urged her fans to watch the show. Also Read: Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain says Sushant Singh Rajput's death was 'tough test for their relationship'

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, “Any guesses kaun jeeta iss game main (Any guesses who won this game?) Mr. Jain or Mrs. Jain ?"

The video starts with Vicky Jain and Ankita making a grand appearance on the stage. Ankita's mother then says, “Shaadi bohot lavish hui, magar ek cheez reh gayi, ek Marathi style mein shaadi ho jaye (Their wedding was very lavish but let's get them married in a Maharashtrian way).” One confused fan commented, “Aren't you guys already married?”

In another part of the video, Ankita and Vicky were seen doing varmala (garland ceremony) and playing a popular post-marriage game in which the bride and groom are supposed to find a ring from a milk bowl.

Actor Dalljiet Kaur commented on the video “You two,” along with laughing emojis. While one fan wrote, “The truth is we can't wait to see Ankita and Vicky together.” Another person said, “Whoever win these games doesn't matter. Love will win.”

Smart Jodi is a new reality show that features 10 celebrity couples, who will be competing against each other to win tasks. Other contestants of the show include Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan among others.

