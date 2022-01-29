Ankita Lokhande slams 'jealous, negative' people trolling her for sharing wedding pics: 'If I don't post, who will?'

Ever since she got married in December, actor Ankita Lokhande has been at the receiving end of some trolling on social media. A section of people has been criticising her for 'oversharing' things about her wedding on social media. In a recent interaction, the actor responded to such trolls and called them 'jealous and negative' people.

Ankita and Vicky Jain got married on December 14 in the presence of their family and friends. Since then, she has often taken shared glimpses from her wedding festivities and the after-party. For some reason, this was deemed 'excessive' by a certain section of social media users.

Speaking to The Indian Express recently, Ankita reacted to the criticism that came her way. “Meri shaadi hai, main nahi dalungi toh kaun daalega (It was my wedding if I don’t post, who will?),” she said. She added that a few people "are just jealous and negative and can never be happy for others".

The Pavitra Rishta actor also opened up about adjusting to her new married life. Talking about her equation with her husband Vicky, she said, "We have been friends for a very long time. We just got married and are still getting into our ‘husband and wife’ roles. I think it will take time for us to understand how well this car drives ahead.”

In a recent interview, Ankita had talked about her reservations about doing bold or intimate scenes as Vicky was uncomfortable with it. “That is me who I am and it has always been my choice. I feel I can’t do such scenes. But of course, after marriage I don’t feel just me, I feel even Vicky has a few reservations, there are things which even he can’t do now," she told The Times of India.

Ankita will soon be back on screen in Pavitra Rishta 2. She reprises her role as Archana from the original show in this Zee5 web series.

