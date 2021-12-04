Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: Shraddha Arya gives a glimpse of royal invitation card, watch

Television actor Shraddha Arya gave a glimpse of actor Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain's wedding card on Friday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a video which showed her opening Ankita's wedding invitation in blue.

Shraddha wrote along with the video, “And now is my favourite girl's turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick.” Shraddha got married on November 16 to Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Sharma Nagal and is good friends with Ankita.

Shraddha Arya gives a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding card. (Instagram)

In the video, Shraddha can be seen opening a royal blue invitation box of Ankita and Vicky's wedding invitation. The wedding date inside the card reads December 2021 and the venue says Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Shraddha added Kumar Sanu's famous wedding song Taare Hain Baaraati in the background of the video.

On Friday, Ankita shared a series of pictures from their pre-wedding ceremony. In the photos, Ankita can be seen wearing a green silk saree with a pink and golden border. She also donned a mundavalya, which is a Maharashtrian wedding ornament tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings hanging from both sides. Vicky wore a simple white kurta with white pants for the ceremony.

In November, several videos and pictures from Ankita's bachelorette party went viral. The party was attended by Ankita's close friends, including Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit among others.

Earlier this year, Ankita and Vicky celebrated their third anniversary. Ankita penned a long note for him along with a picture. “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow,” she wrote.

A part of her caption also read, "I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you Vikki for all the support u provide.I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve."