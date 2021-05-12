Anup Jalota sings Mujhe Jab Se Hua Hai Pyaar for Jasleen Matharu in new video, fans say ‘kabhi girlfriend kabhi student’

Singer Anup Jalota and actor Jasleen Matharu came together for an Instagram Reels video on Tuesday. In the clip, he lip-synced to Mujhe Jab Se Hua Hai Pyaar, a song about falling in love, as she smiled.

“U both rock together,” one fan commented on the post, while another called them “two legends”. However, some were confused about the nature of their relationship. One asked, “Safaai kisko dete ho ki wo tmhare student hai (Whom are you giving a clarification that she is your student).” Another wrote, “Kabhi gf kabhi student.”

Anup and Jasleen participated together in Bigg Boss 12. At the time of their entry, they claimed to be in a romantic relationship with each other since three years. However, afterwards, they said that it was cooked up for the show. They insisted that their relationship was platonic, one of a teacher and his student.

Post her eviction, Jasleen had told Hindustan Times, “The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup Ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premiere show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship since three years and are going in the house as a couple.”

Jasleen said that Anup did not react to the joke and before she could set the record straight, they were sent inside the Bigg Boss house. It was only afterwards that she realised it became a ‘very embarrassing situation’ for him as well as her family, she added.

Anup and Jasleen featured together in the recently released film, Wo Meri Student Hai, directed by her father Kesar Matharu.