Has Jasleen Matharu married Anup Jalota? She clarifies after sindoor photo goes viral

Jasleen Matharu recently shared a picture in which she was seen wearing sindoor and chooda. This led fans to speculate that she had married Anup Jalota.

tv Updated: May 03, 2020 10:36 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jasleen Matharu’s recent picture sparked speculation that she got married to Anup Jalota.
Singer and actor Jasleen Matharu sent the grapevine into a tizzy after she posted a picture in which she was seen flaunting sindoor (vermilion) and chooda (bridal bangles). Fans began speculating that she has tied the knot with singer Anup Jalota, with whom she has been linked in the past.

Now, in an interview with SpotboyE, Jasleen has clarified that it was simply her get-up for a TikTok video. “I was shooting a music video on the song Chupke Se from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl at her honeymoon. But surely, I didn’t expect that it would lead to so much chaos,” she said.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️

A post shared by Jasleen Matharu ਜਸਲੀਨ ਮਠਾੜੂ (@jasleenmatharu) on

Recently, Jasleen was seen on the swayamvar-themed reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She was one of the contenders to marry Paras Chhabra but was evicted from the show due to less votes.

Jasleen shot to fame when she entered Bigg Boss 12 with Anup, 37 years her senior, as a ‘vichitra jodi (quirky couple)’. They claimed to have been in a relationship for over three years at the time of entering the show but changed their tune once they were out.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan announces KBC 12: ‘There can be a break on everything in life, but not your dreams’

In an interview with Hindustan Times after her eviction from Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen had said, “The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premier show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship for three years and are going in the house as a couple.”

Jasleen added that Anup played along and they did not get a chance to set the record straight while on the show.

