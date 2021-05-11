Jasleen Matharu reacts to kissing Anup Jalota on Bigg Boss 12: ‘Hum aise hi mazaak karte hai’

Anup Jalota and his student Jasleen Matharu raised eyebrows when they came on Bigg Boss 12 as a couple. Even though they have since clarified that the relationship was cooked up for the show, fans continue to believe otherwise. In a new interview, Jasleen reacted to going on a date with Anup on the show and kissing him on the cheek.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Jasleen called Bigg Boss an ‘entertainment show’ and said that going on a date with someone does not necessarily have to be romantic. “Zaroori hai ki Valentine’s Day pe main apne mom ya dad ke saath date pe nahi jaa sakti? Bilkul jaa sakti hoon. Main date pe Anup ji ke saath gayi, mere guruji ke saath. Toh isme koi love angle concept toh zaroori nahi hai na (Can I not go on a Valentine’s Day date with my mother or father? Of course I can. I went on a date with Anup ji, my guru, and I don’t see why it is necessary to give it a love angle),” she said.

Jasleen said that kissing Anup on the cheek and asking him to let the imprint of her lipstick remain was a joke. She said that some people might raise a hue and cry about it but they don’t consider it a big deal.

“Aur agar maine unko gaal pe kiss bhi kiya aur bola yeh lipstick chhod do, main aisi hi hoon, yeh mazaak hai mera. Hum aise hi mazaak karte hai aur Anup ji mujhe jaante hai itne saalon se, woh bhi jaante hai yeh baat (If I did kiss him and told him to let the lipstick mark stay, I am like this, it was my idea of a joke. We joke around like this. Anup ji knows me for many years and he knows this). We don’t take it seriously but there are some people jo bohot iss baat ka issue banate hai ki, ‘Haww, kiss kar diya’... Isme kya khaas baat hai (some people make a mountain out of a molehill but what is the big deal)?” she said.

Jasleen said that it is no big deal for her to greet Anup with a hug, and she does not necessarily have to touch his feet. She added that it is just the way they greet each other and she does not find anything wrong with it.

In 2018, Anup and Jasleen entered Bigg Boss 12 as a couple and said that they had been in a relationship for more than three years. However, after their eviction, they claimed that their relationship was purely platonic, one of a teacher and student. The two starred together in the recently released film, Wo Meri Student Hai, directed by her father Kesar Matharu.

