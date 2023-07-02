Anupam Mittal responds to claims of Shark Tank India being scripted, delayed funding scam and more

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal took to his Instagram handle and reacted to allegations that have been put against the show by many in time. From being called a scripted show to claims of delayed funds, many people have spoken about irregularities around the show. Anupam, who is among the judges aka sharks of the show, responded to them with a sarcastic creative. Also read: Anupam Mittal shares post of his shoulder injury, hospitalisation Anupam Mittal on allegations against Shark Tank India.

Anupam Mittal on allegations against Shark Tank India

He posted a creative image of a shark being surrounded by barking dogs. Giving a spin to the title of the Indian show, the image read, 'Bark Tank streaming now.' Loosely comparing those who have been complaining about the show with dogs, he wrote, "First it was ‘Sharks do not invest their own money”, then, “Oh, the show is scripted” and later ‘Sharks only fund profitable startups” Latest is - ‘Sharks don’t actually invest’. Ab next kya hoga?"

“Kuch bolo toh tommy, kuch na bolo toh bhi doggie… It’s a fact,” he also added. Reacting to his post, one user wrote in the comment section, “Anupam bhaisahab, logo ka kaam he kehna, unhe kehne do. Aap to bas meri shaadi karwane par dhyan do (people will always have something to say, you focus on your work).” “I know of a lot of brands who featured on shark tank and got the funding! End of story,” added another one. Someone said, “Bhai teri kyu itni jal rhi hai par, agar tum shi ho to explanation kyu dere ho (why are you bothered? If you are right then don't give any explanation)."

Anupam Mittal in Shark Tank India

Anupam Mittal is the founder-CEO of Shaadi.com. He is also the founder of People Group, Mauj, and Makaan.com. He was the judge of both seasons of Shark Tank India, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The business reality show is about budding entrepreneurs who present their innovative business ideas to the ‘sharks’, who were all successful entrepreneurs.

Funding scam allegations against the show

In June, a Twitter user claimed to expose the ‘delayed funding scam’ of Shark Tank India. In a series of tweets, he wrote, "Shark Tank India 'Delayed Funding' Scam! Today I'm about to share the story of many frustrated and broken Shark Tank India contestants, This might shock you! These contestants had one of the most compelling pitch and were promised funding on national television but hasn't received a single paisa from Shark."

"Let's look at the Shark Tank India timeline to understand how these Sharks look to blackout from their agreement, June to July is the period when Sony is accepting registrations for Shark Tank. For example, The Shark Tank S3 registrations are live now. August to November is when the actual physical pitches take place from the filtered lot. Between Dec to Jan, the Sony team wrap up their post-production and get Shark Tank ready to air. Now if a start-up was promised funding between Aug to Nov, they should receive their funding within 2 months because the due diligence and the legal proceedings don't go longer than that", he added. He also explained how these start-ups face problems as they don't receive funding from other investors due to the show.

Shark Tank India Season 3

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India will return with its third season. Last month, they opened registrations for the upcoming season. Sharks from the previous two seasons were Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar and Ghazal Alagh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON