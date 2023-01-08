Anupam Mittal replies to viewer who said Shark Tank India 2 isn't fun due to Ashneer Grover's absence. See his response

Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal recently won hearts by offering a pitcher a job until he is ready to get up on his feet revives his shoe brand. As he shared a video clip from Shark Tank season 2 featuring the pitcher whom he offered a job, his fans hailed him for his kind gesture and the way he guided him for his future. However, some also commented on how the show is not as interesting as it was in season 1, which also had BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover as one of the sharks. Anupam, co-founder of Shaadi.com, replied to the fan in his own style. Also read: Shark Tank India: Pitcher says he'll 'look for job' if idea doesn't get funding, Anupam Mittal offers him a job

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Mittal shared the clip which had Flatheads owner talking about how his company would shut down if it doesn't get a fresh investment. Sharing it, Anupam Mittal wrote, “Deal li ya na li, purre ka jeet liya … isi liye haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain. Well done @ganesh.balakrishnan, everybody is rooting for you & thanks for teaching us the power of being open, honest & accepting. As you and I discussed today ‘success builds ego but failure builds character’. Onwards and Upwards…”

Anupam Mittal replied to a follower on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of his followers, however, found the episode dull and commented, "Ashneer Grover ji nahi hai isliye maja nahi aara hai (Ashneer Grover isn't there, that's why it isn't fun)." Replying to him, Anupam wrote, “Bigg Boss dekh lo (go watch Bigg Boss).”

Yet another follower wrote, “Sir Shark Tank season 2 ma itna maza nahi aa raha. Fake fake jaada lag raha ha (season 2 is not that much fun, looks bit fake). Season 1 was the best raw and natural. Season 2 to pheeka pheeka sa ha ab bass issa Indian idol mat bana na (this season looks dull, just don't become Indian Idol now). Keep it natural. This is my one advice to all the sharks.” Replying to him, Anupam wrote, “Koshish zaari hai (we are trying).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashneer is not part of the second season. During the first season, Anupam was ‘hurt’ when Ashneer had said that the former has built just one brand, while he himself has built three.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON